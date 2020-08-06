KeyCorp Comments on Centennial Resource Development Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 69.80%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642,995 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel purchased 1,017,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $834,329.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,012,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,075. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

