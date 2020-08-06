KeyCorp Comments on EnPro Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NPO. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in EnPro Industries by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,416,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 689,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,278,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 49,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,901,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 84,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

