KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 220,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

