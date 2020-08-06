KeyCorp Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $165.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Bank of America downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of Square stock opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 232.62 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $158.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $325,172.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,130 shares of company stock worth $1,834,779. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $6,545,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $6,729,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $2,314,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $18,862,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $5,676,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

