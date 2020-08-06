KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263,571 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.32% of KeyCorp worth $38,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.