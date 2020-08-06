KeyCorp Raises Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $12.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZNGA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $37,579.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,731.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,813 shares of company stock worth $3,869,617. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.