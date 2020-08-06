KeyCorp Weighs in on Avanos Medical Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Avanos Medical in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 10,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 11.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

