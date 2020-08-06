KLA Corporation Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KLA in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KLAC. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.94.

Shares of KLAC opened at $203.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $209.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $514,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,220.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $26,460.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,209 shares of company stock worth $7,640,871. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in KLA by 59.6% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 1,869.0% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,863,000 after acquiring an additional 308,908 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

