Klimatas (KTS) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $42,236.65 and $1,374.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00478125 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013805 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003580 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013266 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

