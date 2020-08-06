Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $20.13, 1,883,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,159,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron acquired 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,443. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,940,000 after buying an additional 1,078,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,984,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,892,000 after purchasing an additional 240,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,371 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 46.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 795,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 251,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 242.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 503,169 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

