Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 609,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

KOP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Koppers news, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 3,250 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 164,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Koppers by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Koppers by 22.2% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 609,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 110,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 120,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 325.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 428,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 327,966 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOP stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.94. 6,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,715. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $544.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 54.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

