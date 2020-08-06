Krios (GIG) Price Tops $0.0065

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $13,593.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.57 or 0.02021922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00083994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00192692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00110570 BTC.

About Krios

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,267,053 tokens.

Krios' official website is www.krios.io.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

