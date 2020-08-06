Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective by Independent Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €51.70 ($58.09) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €56.59 ($63.58).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €57.80 ($64.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.59. Krones has a 52 week low of €41.92 ($47.10) and a 52 week high of €75.50 ($84.83). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.94.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.