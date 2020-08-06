Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Position Raised by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.37% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,003,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.9% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,053,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 129,451 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $17,478,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $20,577,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 45,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,641. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

