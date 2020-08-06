Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 18% This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Kusama token can currently be bought for approximately $12.18 or 0.00102834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $36.37 million and $11.29 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.57 or 0.02021922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00083994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00192692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00110570 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,283,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,985,094 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

