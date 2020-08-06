KZ Cash Trading Down 73.5% Over Last 7 Days (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 73.5% lower against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $8,730.32 and $80.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

