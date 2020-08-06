L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. L3Harris makes up about 2.5% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in L3Harris by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in L3Harris by 10.7% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.67. 36,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,845. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average is $190.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their target price on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.65.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

