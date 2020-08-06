Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 210.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $193.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.87. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

