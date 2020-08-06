LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Raises Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target to $12.00

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

TPVG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point cut Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $338.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

