Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.45. 1,953,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,216,088. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $271.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

