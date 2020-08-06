Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.8% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 753.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after buying an additional 4,805,893 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,905 shares of company stock worth $33,768,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.42. 533,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,876,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $202.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.