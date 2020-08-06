Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,404 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,750,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $235.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

