Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 96.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after acquiring an additional 199,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,121 shares of company stock worth $17,796,882 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $377.74. 104,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,678. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.41. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Cfra cut their price target on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

