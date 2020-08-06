Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $12.72, approximately 1,387,055 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,204,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

LAUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.48 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 26.57%. Research analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon bought 101,118 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,122.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 30,619 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

