LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Raised to $140.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. CL King raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE:LCII opened at $128.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.83. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,201,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 363,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,973,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

