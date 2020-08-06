LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. LHC Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of LHC Group worth $18,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $6.15 on Thursday, reaching $209.76. 14,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,871. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.96.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.