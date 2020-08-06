Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Up 4.9% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $423,007.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00012849 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00501551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

