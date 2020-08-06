Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Lincoln National stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.92. 2,968,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,274. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.25. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 729.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,117 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

