Linde (NYSE:LIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.21.

Linde stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.66. 102,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,346. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $251.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 54.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after acquiring an additional 750,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 195,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after acquiring an additional 949,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

