Lition (LIT) Price Up 34.5% This Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Lition token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Lition has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market cap of $4.13 million and $745,820.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Dcoin, Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

