Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.94, 1,547,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 595,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $194.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. The business had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

