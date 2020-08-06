Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Loop Capital

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

LL opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $658.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.64.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Convector Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Russell Frank Co increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 477,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 146,604 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 130,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 155,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

