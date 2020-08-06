Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 438,362 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 774.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,362 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

MQT opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

