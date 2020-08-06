Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 67,821 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,821 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CF Industries worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in CF Industries by 2,859.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 342.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CF. Stephens decreased their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of CF opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

