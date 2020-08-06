Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,445 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.