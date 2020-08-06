Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 134.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,515 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.18% of AutoNation worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $612,504,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $24,487,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after buying an additional 602,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $22,173,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 328,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $803,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,685 shares of company stock worth $7,383,022 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

