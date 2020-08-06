Mackay Shields LLC Buys 214,628 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,174 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,628 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.24% of Synovus Financial worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.