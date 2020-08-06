Mackay Shields LLC Buys 37,459 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,459 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 163,546 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 75,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE NUS opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

