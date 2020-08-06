Mackay Shields LLC Buys 52,209 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,209 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 58.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 83.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 34.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,663 shares of company stock worth $1,642,992. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

