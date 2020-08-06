Mackay Shields LLC Buys 76,778 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,778 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 807.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

