Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,824 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.13.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $183.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.55. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,078,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

