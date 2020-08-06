Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after acquiring an additional 872,906 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,608,000 after acquiring an additional 48,864 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.57.

General Dynamics stock opened at $149.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.01. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

