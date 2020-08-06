Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,908 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Welltower by 59.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 61.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.7% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 261.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Desjardins began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

