Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.21% of Regal Beloit worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 369.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 30.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 3,014.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBC. Barclays upgraded Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.51. Regal Beloit Corp has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

