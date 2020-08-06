Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,073 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.