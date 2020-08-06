Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 302.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $116.26 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

