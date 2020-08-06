Mackay Shields LLC Grows Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 152.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 214.2% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,391 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 302.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 256,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 192,673 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 42.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 571,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 171,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

XPO opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.