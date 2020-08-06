Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 312.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,646 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.12% of HD Supply worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 60.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.17. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HDS shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

