Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2,569.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,433 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

