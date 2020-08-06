Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

